LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 5.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.21. 3,026,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,795,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
LX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,805,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after buying an additional 197,590 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after buying an additional 101,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
