LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 5.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.21. 3,026,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,795,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

LX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,805,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after buying an additional 197,590 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after buying an additional 101,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.