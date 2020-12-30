LINA Trading Up 93.6% This Week (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, LINA has traded 93.6% higher against the US dollar. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $12,390.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00039256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00282253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.01988896 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,224,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.