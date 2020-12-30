Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $3,562.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 704,837,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

