Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $88,602.62 and $12.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103,465.95 or 3.59974048 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.