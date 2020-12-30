LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,479 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

