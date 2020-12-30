LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $734,278.36 and $420.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00040978 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002517 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020148 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002535 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,181,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,968,794 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

