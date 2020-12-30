Loki Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a market capitalization of $27.67 million and approximately $85,957.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,956.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $726.83 or 0.02599850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00449220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.09 or 0.01255819 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.31 or 0.00576994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00228531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00020349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,151,802 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

