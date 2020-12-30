Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $883.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

