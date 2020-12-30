Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.53) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of $3.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $186.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.81. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

