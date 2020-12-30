Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.00

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 2.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 345,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $111,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,701 shares of company stock worth $4,186,454 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $20,494,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $13,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

