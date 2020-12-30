Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 146.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. 19,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,669. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

