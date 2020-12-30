Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.76

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.76 and traded as high as $81.50. Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) shares last traded at $80.49, with a volume of 500 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$752.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$73.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The business had revenue of C$38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.2600004 EPS for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.