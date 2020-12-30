Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.76

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.76 and traded as high as $81.50. Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) shares last traded at $80.49, with a volume of 500 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$752.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$73.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03.
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
