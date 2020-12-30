Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $274.68

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.68 and traded as high as $309.80. Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) shares last traded at $309.80, with a volume of 5,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.41. The company has a market capitalization of £43.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37.

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

