Majestic Capital (OTCMKTS:MAJCQ) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) Critical Survey

Majestic Capital (OTCMKTS:MAJCQ) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Majestic Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Majestic Capital and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majestic Capital N/A N/A N/A Chubb 6.24% 5.33% 1.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Majestic Capital and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Majestic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Chubb 1 5 12 1 2.68

Chubb has a consensus price target of $157.44, suggesting a potential upside of 4.34%. Given Chubb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than Majestic Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Majestic Capital and Chubb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majestic Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chubb $35.31 billion 1.93 $4.45 billion $10.11 14.93

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Majestic Capital.

Summary

Chubb beats Majestic Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Majestic Capital

Majestic Capital, Ltd., formerly known as CRM Holdings Ltd, is a provider of workers’ compensation insurance products. The Company offers workers’ compensation insurance coverage, reinsurance, and fee-based management services for self-insured entities. The Company’s workers’ compensation insurance coverage is offered to employers in California, New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Nevada, and other states. The Company’s reinsurance is underwritten from Bermuda, and the fee-based management services are provided to self-insured entities in California. Majestic Capital also acts as a broker for insurers and places the excess coverage for the groups. It serves transportation, healthcare, wholesale and retail, manufacturing, and hospitality industries; contractors; and colleges and universities. Majestic Capital, Ltd. operates through its subsidiaries and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

