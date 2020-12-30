MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 5.6% Higher

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.61. 7,221,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 3,118,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $765.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 40.0% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 412.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

