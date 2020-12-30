MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Achieves $6.76 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $6.76 million and $190,273.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00133975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00590261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00158079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312697 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00052614 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

