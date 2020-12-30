Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Trading 15.9% Higher

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) traded up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $3.50. 4,908,670 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,104% from the average session volume of 222,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 73.97% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.