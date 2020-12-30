Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $109.15

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $109.15 and traded as high as $142.75. Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) shares last traded at $138.60, with a volume of 2,461,663 shares trading hands.

MKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 131.93 ($1.72).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) Company Profile (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

