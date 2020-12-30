Max Property Group (MPG) Trading Up 13.3% This Week

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $802,079.59 and approximately $643.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004719 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002954 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001732 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005333 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000315 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 162.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001158 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

