McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

MGRC stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $812,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 138.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 95,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

