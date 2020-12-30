Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,873. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,640,000 after buying an additional 2,439,235 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,340,000 after purchasing an additional 902,090 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $15,572,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

