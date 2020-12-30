Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $192,360.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $98,930,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $137.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.