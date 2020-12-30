Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $192,360.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $98,930,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Medpace stock opened at $137.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $150.57.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.
