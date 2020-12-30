MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.65. MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 5,410,355 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Simon Cole sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,452.05).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

