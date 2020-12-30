Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of MBIN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $791.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth $269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

