Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $366.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

