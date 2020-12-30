Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $326.68

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $326.68 and traded as high as $453.21. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) shares last traded at $435.50, with a volume of 1,507,005 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Get Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 381.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 326.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.