Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Trading Down 2%

Midas Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) was down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 450,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 600,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

About Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

