Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) (LON:MIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) (LON:MIN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.11. Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 625,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.16.

Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) Company Profile (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, creation, development, and management of luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

