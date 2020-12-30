Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.25 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $21.25 million and $2.22 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00004650 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00133896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00188124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00582778 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,344,221 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

