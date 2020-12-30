Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Tops $15.51 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $16,977.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.51 or 0.00053681 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00132078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00577126 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00159159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00304146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 148,761 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

