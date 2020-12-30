Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 2,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98.

Mirvac Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

