Mithril Price Reaches $0.0161 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Mithril has a market cap of $16.08 million and $38.97 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded 110.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008563 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00298320 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.