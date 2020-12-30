Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading 17.4% Higher

Shares of Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) were up 17.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 13,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 16,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

About Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

