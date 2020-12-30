Mizuho Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $152.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $134.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.84.

MCHP stock opened at $135.16 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average of $112.89.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

