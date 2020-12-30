Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s share price traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.62. 646,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,317,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

