MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a report on Friday, September 25th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $213,634.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,110,280 shares of company stock worth $28,894,215. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MobileIron by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 148,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MobileIron by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MobileIron by 151.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 72,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MobileIron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of MobileIron in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOBL stock remained flat at $$7.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. MobileIron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.21.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. MobileIron had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MobileIron will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

