Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Gap Down to $0.87

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.83. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 2,910 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit