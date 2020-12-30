Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Gap Down to $0.87

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.83. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 2,910 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

