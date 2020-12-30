Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $158.54 or 0.00551430 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $1.48 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001025 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000918 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,800,242 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

