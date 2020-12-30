MoonSwap (MOON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $730.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $730.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 11,654,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,631,495 tokens. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

