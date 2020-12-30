More Coin (MORE) Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, More Coin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $53,158.38 and $525.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00131586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00577267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00158566 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00304202 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00050967 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.