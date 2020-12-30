Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 591.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300,602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 445.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 188,017 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

