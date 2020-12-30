Morpheus.Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $24.59 million and $1.25 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00275976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.37 or 0.01955568 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network (MRPH) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

Morpheus.Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

