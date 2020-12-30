Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.57. 202,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 89,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morphic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $399,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,010 shares of company stock worth $2,091,819. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

