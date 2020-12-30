MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.09. MoSys shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 2,631 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 81.92% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit