MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

Shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.09. MoSys shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 2,631 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 81.92% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

