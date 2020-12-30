Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) (CVE:MCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.03

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) (CVE:MCG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 513667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$9.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) (CVE:MCG)

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

