MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 7.2% Higher

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.77. 5,371,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 1,991,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Mine Operations LLC, doing business as MP Materials, owns and operates Mountain Pass, which is a rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company engages in the mining and processing of rare earth concentrates, including Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, Lanthanum and cerium oxides, and carbonates.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.