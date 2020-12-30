Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Up to $232.00

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $232.00, but opened at $241.28. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $226.00, with a volume of 4,406 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £135.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.