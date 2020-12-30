Multi-collateral DAI Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00273191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00024773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.78 or 0.01949045 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

