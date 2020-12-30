Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

MYOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,600. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,607. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

