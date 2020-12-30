MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post sales of $572.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $548.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $600.90 million. MYR Group reported sales of $571.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. 241,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,941. The stock has a market cap of $983.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $288,087.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,588 shares of company stock worth $3,009,420. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

